Rapper Kodak Black Donates Gifts to Survivors During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Rapper Kodak Black is giving back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On Tuesday, the South Florida rapper and radio personality Supa Cindy surprised 22 breast cancer survivors and fighters with a lunch.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, says he wanted these ladies to feel special since some of them are still fighting cancer.

"I wanted, you know, just to make any kind of positive impact in any kind of way I could,” he said.

“Show these women, that they queens, they’re beautiful, they’re strong. They gonna get through it, and pray with them we gonna get through it together,” he said.

Kapri gifted each woman a wig from a local manufacturer, flowers and a gift card.

Taressa Hall is a three-year breast cancer survivor and says she appreciates the attention survivors and fighters receive during the month of October

“It makes me continue to fight it encourages me to go through this journey continue this journey, and it encourages me to be a witness to other people that we all can survive we all we get this together,” Hall said.