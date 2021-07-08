Rapper Juvenile Gives '90s Hit ‘Back That Thang Up' a Vax Spin

Rapper Juvenile has adapted his 1999 hit song "Back That Thang Up" into a pro-vaccine anthem called 'Vax That Thang Up' that was released on Monday.

The new song comes as part of a promotional partnership for BLK, a dating app geared toward connecting Black men and women, according to the YouTube page for the official video. BLK said in a statement that it hopes "Vax That Thang Up" will help ease vaccine hesitancy.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pro-vaccine track includes features from Cash Money Records artist Mannie Fresh, who was on the original 1999 version of the track, as well as a new addition from No Limit Records rapper Mia X.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com