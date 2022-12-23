Rapper Future Surprises Families With Holiday Gift Giveaway in Miami's Little Haiti

While the rapper Future may have been born and raised in Atlanta, the multi-platinum record selling musician gave back to the community in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood Thursday with a gift giveaway in time for the holidays.

The 39-year-old rapper, whose given name is Nayvadius Cash, surprised families with the event at the Little Haiti Soccer Park along with City Commission Chairwoman Christine King and the Stanley Gabart Foundation.

The gift giveaway included holiday music, refreshments and activities for kids and the entire family.