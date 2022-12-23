Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist.

Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22.

His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."

E! News has reached out to Big Scarr's rep for comment and hasn't heard back. His cause of death has yet to be revealed. According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, the case is an ongoing death investigation, but there are no signs of foul play.

Big Scarr was a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records and was recently named on the 2022 XXL Freshman List. During his career, the rapper collaborated with Offset and worked with Shiesty, Foogiano and Tay Keith on the hit single "SolcyBozy."

Big Scarr was also scheduled to kick off 2023 by going on tour with Key Glock. "BIGGEST TOUR OF 2023!" he wrote in his final Instagram post Dec. 7. "Special guest myself."

After his passing, many artists began paying tribute on social media.

"I can't take it bro," Enchanting wrote on Instagram Stories. "Please just leave me alone. I ain't never felt like this. My babbbyyy, my best friend, my son, I love you forever & I'm so sorry. Know I would do anything for you."

Key Glock tweeted, "This s—- wicked wtf bru!!!" while "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Renni Rucci added, "Damn Scarr."

Prior to his passing, Big Scarr, whose real name is Alexander Woods, had battled health issues.

When he was 16, the rapper was reportedly thrown through the windshield of a friend's car in a crash. His injuries partially inspired his rap name.