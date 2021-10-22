Prop Gun Used to Fire Fatal Shot Involving Alec Baldwin Misfired Before

The prop gun used in the fatal shooting of the cinematographer of the movie Alec Baldwin was producing had misfired before on the set, NBC News learned Friday.

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed highly-regarded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and also wounded director Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, sources said.

The revelation came as investigators probing the tragedy at the Bonanza Ranch in New Mexico were seeking to question the three workers who were supposed to make sure Baldwin was firing blanks, sources said.

