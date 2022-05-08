Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Their Baby Girl on Mother's Day 2022

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom and she and husband Nick Jonas marked the occasion in a special way.

The two shared their first public photo of their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on May 8, almost four months after the couple welcomed her via surrogate. In the pic, posted on their Instagram pages, Chopra holds their little girl to her chest, skin-to-skin, while Jonas stares lovingly at the infant. Their baby is dressed in a pink outfit, complete with a bow headband, and her face is covered by a white heart emoji.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the actress wrote in her post. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

The message continued, "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Jonas shared a similar statement on his page, adding, "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day."

"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," the Jonas Brothers singer wrote. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

Chopra also paid tribute to fellow moms and her husband in her post. "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. There is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."

On her Instagram Story, Chopra also honored her mom, Dr. Madhu Chopra, and Jonas' mom, Denise Jonas. "Happy Mother's Day @drmadhuakhourichopra and @mamadjonas," she wrote. "I love you both!"