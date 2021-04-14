Princess Eugenie Promises to “Look After” Queen Elizabeth II in Touching Message to Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie has felt the love shared around the world for her late grandfather.

Following Prince Philip's death on April 9 at 99 years old, Princess Eugenie has shared a touching message to Queen Elizabeth II's longtime husband, making a promise to look after the monarch in his absence.

"Dearest Grandpa," she began in an Instagram post. "We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them."

As one of Prince Philip's eight grandchildren, the 31-year-old royal has had the privilege of making memories with the Duke of Edinburgh for three decades. "I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy," she reminisced. "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favorite beer."

While Philip is no longer physically with his devoted family, his spirit lives on in the three generations of royals he influenced. As she wrote, "I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren."

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all," Eugenie concluded, "and especially Granny, who we will look after for you."

As the princess signed off, "With all my love, Eugenie."

Her tribute is one of several her relatives, including from her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, have shared in the days since the duke's death. Meanwhile, Harry has arrived in the U.K. without his pregnant wife Meghan Markle after traveling from his new home in California to attend Prince Philip's funeral. The service is scheduled to take place on April 17 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Harry wed Meghan in 2018.

As for the grieving sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II returned to her royal duties at a retirement ceremony for former Lord Chamberlain, Earl William Peel, on April 13.

Prince Harry is remembering his late grandfather. Just days after Prince Philip passed away, the Duke of Sussex described his late grandfather as the "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end" in a new statement. "Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," he shared.