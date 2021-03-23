Prince's Ashes to Be Displayed Marking 5th Year of His Death

Paisley Park officials are marking the fifth anniversary of Prince's death by offering fans free admission to pay their respects at the suburban Minnesota compound, where his ashes will be on display in the atrium.

A custom-made ceramic urn shaped like Paisley Park with Prince's symbol on top was originally placed in the middle of the atrium when the legend's 65,000-square-foot studio in Chanhassen first opened as a museum in October 2016. At the request of Prince's family, the ashes were moved to a less prominent spot in the atrium and eventually removed entirely from public view, disappointing his legions of fans.

Fans gathered around Paisley Park Studios on Friday, April 22, 2016, with balloons, flowers and banners to remember music icon Prince.

A total of 1,400 people fortunate enough to get reservations at paisleypark.com will be allowed inside on April 21 for 30-minute visits to the atrium. There will be 70 time slots available, with 20 people per slot. There will be no regular tours that day, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

“We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world,” Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert said in a statement. “So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects."

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016.