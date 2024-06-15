Prince Louis adorably steals the show at Trooping the Colour Parade

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince Louis was Prince Charming at the Trooping the Colour parade.

The 6-year-old showcased his adorable personality alongside his family June 15 at the annual royal event, which marked his mom Kate Middleton's first official appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

Standing with his mother, dad Prince William, siblings Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, grandfather King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla on a Buckingham Palace balcony, Louis showcased his dance moves while watching the springtime military parade and flypast celebrating the monarch's birthday, prompting his sister to appear to tell him to stop.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest son was also seen yawning while watching the proceedings, bringing to mind a similar candid moment from Charles' coronation in 2023.

"A memorable day at The King's Birthday Parade," the Prince and Princess of Wales said on Instagram after Trooping the Colour concluded. "From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember."

Princess Kate, who last took part in a public royal engagement last Christmas, announced her intent to attend the Trooping the Colour parade June 14, one week after apologizing in a letter to the Irish Guards — of which she serves in the ceremonial role of Colonel — for missing a key rehearsal for the military event.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family," the princess wrote in an Instagram post, "and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

She also gave an update on her health battle. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," the princess said. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She said her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," later adding, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

