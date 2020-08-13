Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Settle Down in Santa Barbara Area

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle purchased a home in the Santa Barbara area, about 90 minutes northwest of Los Angeles on the Pacific coast, a spokesperson for the couple told TODAY.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," the spokesperson said in a statement. "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."

The Santa Barbara area is home to several other high profile celebrities like Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres, who live in nearby Montecito, according to real estate company Compass.

The former royal couple and their son have been living in California after officially stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family on March 31.

The pair announced their plans to reduce their roles within the royal family in January after spending their Christmas holiday in the Vancouver area of Canada before relocating to Southern California earlier this year.

In past statements, the couple has said they plan to retain their U.K. residence at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor as well.

“Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen,” the royal website said last year amid the announcement. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage — with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen — as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom.”

The two moved out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage in March 2019, just ahead of baby Archie's arrival in May.

