Royal Family

Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne has mild symptoms and is working from home, Clarence House told Sky News in a statement

By Sophie Reardon

In this file photo, Britain’s Prince Charles speaks with guests at a reception for he and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall at the British Ambassador's residence on Tuesday, March 17, 2015 in Washington.
Andrew Harnik/AP, File

Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday morning.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne has mild symptoms and is working from home, Clarence House told Sky News in a statement.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," the statement read. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift 23 hours ago

Swift Uses Leaked Kanye West Vid to Raise Money for Coronavirus Efforts

Michael Jackson 1 hour ago

Jackson Estate Gives to Broadway, Vegas Needy Amid Outbreak

Royal Family Photos

His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative for the coronavirus. The couple is self-isolating at their home in Scotland, the statement said.

The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Scotland.

It is not clear how Charles contracted the virus, but Clarence House says he had a "high number of engagements" in recent weeks.

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II remains at her home in Windsor.

Charles last saw the queen on March 12, according to a BBC report.

Staff, AP

This article tagged under:

Royal FamilycoronavirusPrince Charles
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us