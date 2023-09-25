‘Pretty Little Liars' Torrey DeVitto is engaged to Jared LaPine

Originally appeared on E! Online

Torrey DeVitto is rocking some pretty, not-so-little bling.

The "Pretty Little Liars" alum announced her engagement to director Jared LaPine on Sept. 25, posting photos of herself wearing an emerald cut diamond ring on that finger.

One image showed the couple hanging out at a park, while LaPine was pictured kissing DeVitto in another snap taken just moments after the proposal.

"Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn't poison ivy, and asked for forever," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram. "My answer was obvious."

LaPine added in a post of his own, "On September 1st, I got engaged to my best friend. Now I get to spend every single day as the luckiest man in the world. I love you more than anything and everything."

DeVitto and the filmmaker first went public with their romance in June, when LaPine shared a photo of the two in a cozy embrace. "Enter Cheesy/Sappy line here," he captioned the picture, prompting DeVitto to reply in the comments section, "I love us."

Later that month, the "Chicago Med" star posted snapshots of the pair snuggling up in a field while visiting family in Michigan. "Michigan Poppies and Pride," she wrote at the time. "#HappiestPlaceOnEarth."

Prior to her relationship with LaPine, DeVitto was married to her "The Vampire Diaries" costar Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013. In recent years, she was linked to "Blue Bloods'" Will Estes and Chicago Cubs manager David Ross.

"What am I looking for? A best friend, somebody to travel with, a partner, somebody who has the same values as me," she said of her ideal partner in a 2019 interview with Us Weekly. "You know? A family unit, traveling, just fun."