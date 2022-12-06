Keke Palmer knows her worth.

After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she looks and encouraging others to be the same.

"I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn't wearing any makeup," the 29-year-old tweeted Dec. 6. "And I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real. I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."

In a follow-up, Keke continued, "I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it's insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Followers showed their support for the actress with one user responding, "EXACTLY, keke and ugly just don't go in the same sentence like…." while another wrote, "You're beautiful in anything queen."

The True Jackson, VP star isn't letting the internet haters bring her down during this special time. Keke kicked off her Saturday Night Live hosting debut Dec. 3 by confirming during her monologue that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. While addressing the speculation, she threw open her jacket to show off her baby bump.

And ahead of sharing her news, the mom-to-be explained how she balances both her personal and professional life.

"You're always trying to figure out how to maintain it," Keke exclusively told E! News in November. "It's not easy and I would not ever say or give the impression that it is because it's not. So, I'm always working to make sure that I'm checking in with myself as much as I can."

Her secret to finding the balance? Giving time and love to nourish both sides of herself—the multi-talented performer and regular, off-screen Keke.

"There's the personal half of me, the side of me that's not a performer, that's at home watching documentaries and TV shows and old sitcoms," she explained. "And that just wants to be with her family and hang out with my cat, Jackie—that side of me also needs love too. Again, it's day-to-day balance and checking in and be able to maintain both of those parts of myself."