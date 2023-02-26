Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet Published 38 mins ago • Updated 16 mins ago Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. 19 photos 1/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 2/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Angela Bassett attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 3/19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 4/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Jenna Ortega attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 5/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Dai Time attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 6/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Jessica Chastain attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 7/19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Haley Lu Richardson attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 8/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Elizabeth McLaughlin attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 9/19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Cara Delevingne attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 10/19 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 11/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Ana de Armas attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 12/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Jennifer Coolidge attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 13/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic Sabrina Impacciatore attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 14/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 15/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Michelle Yeoh attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) 16/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Aubrey Plaza attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 17/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 18/19 Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic (L-R) Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 19/19 Amy Sussman/WireImage Jeremy Allen White attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. This article tagged under: Screen Actors GuildSAG Awards More Photo Galleries Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening See Inside the Frank Lloyd Wright ‘Dream House' Available for Rent in Wisconsin See Photos From Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Stars and Celebrities at Super Bowl LVII