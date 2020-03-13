The Bachelor

Peter Weber, Madison Prewett Announce Split Days After ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have announced that they do not plan to date each other after all

John Fleenor via Getty Images

That was fast!

Just a few days after reuniting live on stage at the finale of "The Bachelor" and facing the harsh opinions of Peter's mother (and all of Bachelor Nation), Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have announced that they do not plan to date each other after all. 

In a lengthy post, Weber first acknowledged how great his group of women was and thanked Prewett for her "patience and unconditional love." 

"Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further," he then wrote. "Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Prewett also posted, explaining that she believes she and Weber were meant to cross paths no matter what. 

The Bachelor Relationships Ranked From Shortest to Longest

"So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I've had the honor of being a part of," she wrote. "I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."

View this post on Instagram

I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️

A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on

Weber's post also included a tribute to Hannah Ann, to whom he was briefly engaged before breaking it off because he still had feelings for Prewett. 

"Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago," he said. "You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best." 

View this post on Instagram

So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️

A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew) on

Weber and Prewett never did say they were going to date when they spoke live on stage on Tuesday night, but they did say they were going to take it one day at a time and see how things went. The evening got heated when Weber's mother Barbra spoke up from the audience, expressing how much she believed this relationship would not work. 

Just yesterday, Chris Harrison told E! News that the issues with Weber's family made him hope even more that the couple could "battle through it," though he did admit he was "so uncomfortable" as Barb spoke during the taping, and wondered if the timing for those opinions was right. 

Entertainment News

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 25 mins ago

‘Tonight’: Dr. Oz Gives Handwashing Tips, Ways to Slow Virus Spread

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 1 hour ago

‘Tonight’: Mandy Moore Forgives Her ‘Candy’ Past, Teases Directing ‘This Is Us’

Meanwhile, Barb is living it up on her own Instagram

"The Bachelor" airs on ABC. 

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline:

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

The Bachelor
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us