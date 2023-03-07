Pete Davidson Involved in Weekend Car Crash in Beverly Hills

Pete Davidson had a rough return from his vacation with Chase Sui Wonders.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum was recently involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills, Calif., police confirmed to E! News.

Lieutenant Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department told E! News that officers responded to a non-injury call involving Davidson in The Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills on the night of March 4.

"His car collided with a fire hydrant causing property damage," Coulter said. "No one was injured, and no one was arrested."

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, noted Wonders was in the car with Davidson at the time of the incident and that it occurred the same day the pair returned from their PDA-filled trip to Kauai, where they were photographed sharing a kiss.

Wonders and Davidson, who played love interests in the 2022 film "Bodies Bodies Bodies," first sparked romance rumors in December after they were photographed at a New York Rangers game in NYC with co-star Rachel Sennott. Since then, the comedian and the "Genera+ion" actress have continued to be spotted together on multiple outings, including getting takeout in Brooklyn and taking in more sporting events.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' Daytona 500 Date

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders talk on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Wonders, 26, and Davidson, 29, have also taken their romance across the country from watching the Daytona 500 together in Florida to enjoying a cozy date at Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

Neither Wonders nor Davidson has commented on their relationship. However, this isn't the first public romance for either star. Before dating Davidson, Wonders was in a relationship with Charles Melton. As for Davidson, the romance comes months after his split from Kim Kardashian.

E! News has reached out to Pete's and Chase's reps but did not receive any comment.

