Paul Rudd isn't clueless when it comes to self-care.

At the age of 53, the "Ant-man star has long been a hot topic online as fans marvel over how he doesn't look like he's aged all that much since his 1995 breakout film Clueless. So what's his secret? It turns out the answer is simpler than we thought.

"Sleep," Rudd told Men's Health for their March 2023 cover story. "Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio. People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?' The most important part of training is sleep."

Rudd explained that while many people tweak their schedule to prioritize heading to the gym, he thinks getting a proper good night's rest is what really does the trick.

As for what his day looks life after he catches those Z's, Rudd has developed a routine for that as well.

"I get up and I have a cup of coffee, and then I do cardio before I eat anything," he said. "I never would've done that before [Ant-Man]. I lift weights, hopefully at least three times a week."

And Rudd noted how playing a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the last several years — with his latest entry, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," debuting Feb. 17 — has changed his relationship with his body.

"I've learned so much about how my body reacts to foods, how it reacts to exercise, and where I'm happiest and how much it affects me mentally….," he explained. "If I'm in this suit, running around playing a character who's supposed to be a superhero, I just feel better. And I feel less like an impostor."

