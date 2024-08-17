Paris Hilton says she's ‘thankful' and ‘safe' after trailer burns down during music video shoot

Paris Hilton says she's "safe" after a fire broke out in her trailer while shooting the music video to her new song "Bad Bitch Academy."

Hilton shared the update in an Aug. 16 Instagram story that showed the damage of her burnt trailer.

"Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today 💔 As heartbreaking as it is, I'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me," she wrote.

Paris Hilton shares photos of her trailer that was burned. (@parishilton / Instagram)

In her message, Hilton tagged the video's director, Hannah Lux Davis, as well as Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and Lance Bass.

In a separate Instagram story, Hilton shared more of her charred belongings. On top of the image, she wrote, "Not how I expected my music video shoot for Bad Bitch Academy to go... 💔."

Paris Hilton shows some of the items burned in her trailer. (@parishilton / Instagram)

In a follow-up third Instagram story, the mom of two shared a photo of her posing next to Klum on stage in what appeared to be a scene from the new music video.

On top of the photo, she wrote "the show must go on," a clear indication they continued with the shooting of the video.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Paris Hilton returns back to work after her trailer fire. (@parishilton / Instagram)

In March, Hilton teased her new song off her upcoming album, "Infinite Icon," in a video that she shared on social media. While dancing alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Hilton sang the lyrics to "Bad Bitch Academy" while it played in the background.

She captioned the post, "Couldn't resist giving everyone a preview of my new album."

On TikTok, fans said they enjoyed listening to the song.

One person wrote, "This album is going to be so amazing, I can't wait !!✨," and Hilton replied, "Yasss! It's sick!! 🔥🔥💖💖💖."

Another said, "It's giving summer playlist ??? 😍🔥," and Hilton responded, "Yes sis!!🥰."

A third added, "I'm so excited for this album!!!"

"Infinite Icon" is set to be released on Sept. 6. The body of work comes nearly two decades after Hilton released her first studio album, "Paris" in 2006, which featured her hit single “Stars Are Blind.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: