Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba dress up as Britney Spears for Halloween

Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba channeled Britney Spears from her "Toxic" music video at the 2023 Casamigos Halloween party. See them and other celebs in their costumes.

(L-R) Evangelo Bousis, Paris Hilton and Peter Dundas attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba will intoxicate you with their Halloween costumes.

On Oct. 27, the "Paris in Love" star and Honest Company co-founder arrived separately at the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party with each wearing one of the styles that Britney Spears sports in her iconic 2003 music video "Toxic."

Hilton, a longtime friend of the pop star, sported a teal flight attendant costume. She attended the party with her husband Carter Reum, who was dressed up as a pilot. She also posted on Instagram a video of herself walking and modeling her outfit to the tune of the intro to Spears' 2007 music video "Gimme More." Hilton lip-syncs, "It's Britney, b---."

Paris Hilton is seen at the annual "Casamigos" Halloween party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

"In honor of our Queen," the heiress captioned her post. "Happy Halloween. #IconsOnly."

Alba wore a sparkling nude bodysuit to the Casamigos party. The "Sin City" actress was accompanied by Baby2Baby co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, who arrived in a schoolgirl costume that Spears wears in her 1998 debut music video "...Baby One More Time."

(3rd L-R) Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman, Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

The party took place three days after the release of the singer's bombshell memoir, "The Woman in Me," during which she detailed her life and struggles before and after being placed on a conservatorship that controlled her finances and personal affairs. It was terminated in 2021 after 13 years. In her book, she also spoke favorably about her friendship with Hilton.

Spears herself did not attend the Halloween party. Other celebrity guests included Lauren Conrad, Jodi Turner-Smith, Chrishell Stause and several of her "Selling Sunset" costars.

