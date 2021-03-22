Padma Lakshmi, Mario Lopez & More Stars Want You to Plan Your Vaccine in New COVID-19 PSA

A star-studded PSA.

"Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, "Access Hollywood" host Mario Lopez, "TODAY" anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and more NBCU talent are urging viewers to protect themselves against COVID-19 in a brand new pandemic PSA, which launched Monday, Mar. 22.

"It has been a long year," Guthrie says in the clip before Kotb adds, "Where it's been anything but normal."

"Well, no there's hope: the COVID vaccines," Lopez shares.

Rene Elise Goldsberry, who stars in the upcoming Peacock comedy "Girls 5Eva," admits things have been "really confusing."

"So it's more important than ever to make a plan," Amber Ruffin says.

Lakshmi explains you can visit PlanYourVaccine.com to "find out where and when to get your vaccine."

WWE star Drew McIntyre asks, "What are you waiting for?"

This video also features Telemundo's José Daz-Balart, "Married to Medicine" cast member Dr. Jackie Walters, "NBC Sports" host Mike Tirico and "Jurassic World: Dominion" actor BD Wong.

Comcast NBCUniversal announced the new Plan Your Vaccine campaign, a company-wide initiative to help raise awareness and educate people on how and where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine, just last month.

"The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is an incredibly complicated challenge, but it's a critical step to getting our country back to normal," Adam Miller, Chief Administration Officer, Comcast Corporation and Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal, said in a statement today. "We have the unique ability to leverage our considerable platforms and resources across Comcast NBCUniversal to raise awareness and help people navigate the ever-changing array of information on this issue."

PlanYourVaccine.com features a customizable tool for vaccination news and data, powered by the trusted journalism of the NBCUniversal News Group. The resource will help users navigate the vaccine rollout process by state, letting them know if they are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, track distribution timelines and find the closest vaccination location.

Visit PlanYourVaccine.com for more info.

NBCUniversal and NBC Owned Television Stations are both owned by parent company Comcast Corp.