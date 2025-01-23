Oscars nominations 2025: Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie and more snubs and surprises

Originally appeared on E! Online.

The 2025 Oscars nominations are here.

And as always, while the list of nominees includes the shoe-ins — celebrities such as Timothée Chalamet and Zoe Saldaña who have been nominated throughout award season — there are also some inclusions, and absences, that have taken fans aback. (See the full list of nominees here.)

First, the obvious: Heading into the evening, "Emilia Pérez" takes the cake as the most-nominated film with 13 nods, capping off what has already been a successful award season for the project. Among its nods are the Best Picture, Directing and Cinematography categories.

Other films nominated for the coveted Best Picture category include "Anora," "Conclave," "Wicked," "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Dune: Part Two," "I'm Still Here," "Nickel Boys" and "The Substance."

Ariana Grande and Adrien Brody have also earned nominations for their work after being celebrated throughout the season. Other names that have cropped up again within the top acting categories include Kieran Culkin, Demi Moore and Karla Sofía Gascón.

Then, there are those who are not on the list of nominees. Most notably, one of the biggest snubs is Selena Gomez, who, after receiving a nomination at the Golden Globes, did not find herself among the list of nominations for this year’s Academy Awards for her work on "Emilia Pérez."

Other declared snubs by fans included "The Substance" star Margaret Qualley, Angelina Jolie in "Maria" and Nicole Kidman in "Babygirl," whose work likewise did not earn them nominations.

There were also, however, a number of surprise nominations — or lack thereof. While "The Last Showgirl," starring Pamela Anderson, received two Golden Globe nominations, it didn’t receive a single nomination for this year’s Oscars.

Meanwhile, while Monica Barbaro had thus far not received a lot of attention for her work as Joan Baez in "A Complete Unknown," she found herself nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

