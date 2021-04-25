Oscars 2021 Red Carpet

At the 93rd Academy Awards, there is no host, no audience, and no face masks for nominees attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station.

The red carpet was back, minus the throngs of onlookers and with socially distanced interviews. Only a handful of media outlets were allowed on site, behind a velvet rope and some distance from the nominees.

Casual wear, the academy warned nominees early on, was a no-no. During the Oscar preshow, nominees gathered at an outdoor set at Union Station that resembled an open-air lounge.

Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year.

See the stars' glamorous red carpet looks.