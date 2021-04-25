Oscars 2021 Red Carpet

At the 93rd Academy Awards, there is no host, no audience, and no face masks for nominees attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station.
The red carpet was back, minus the throngs of onlookers and with socially distanced interviews. Only a handful of media outlets were allowed on site, behind a velvet rope and some distance from the nominees.
Casual wear, the academy warned nominees early on, was a no-no. During the Oscar preshow, nominees gathered at an outdoor set at Union Station that resembled an open-air lounge.
Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year.
See the stars' glamorous red carpet looks.
Carey Mulligan
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., (L-R) Chloé Zhao and Joshua James Richards attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Regina King attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Andra Day attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Leslie Odom Jr. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
Paul Raci, left, and Liz Hanley Raci arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Steven Yeun, left, and Joana Pak arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Alan S. Kim, left, and Vicky Kim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Celeste Waite arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Maria Bakalova.
Marlee Matlin
Glenn Close
In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Daniel Kaluuya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Riz Ahmed attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
H.E.R. attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Vanessa Kirby attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Attendees prepare for the beginning of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Paul Raci, left, and Liz Hanley Raci arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill, Pool)
A step-and-repeat backdrop for the Academy Awards red carpet is pictured at Union Station, one of the locations for Sunday’s 93rd Academy Awards, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Los Angeles.
An Oscar statue design on a red carpet backdrop is pictured at Union Station, one of the locations for Sunday’s 93rd Academy Awards, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Los Angeles.
A view of the red carpet appears before the start of the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
A fake Oscar statue is pictured in the window of a gift shop on Hollywood Blvd., Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held in various locations including the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, April 25.
A sign advertising this year’s Oscars ceremony is pictured near the Dolby Theatre, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Dolby Theatre is one of the locations being used for the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25.