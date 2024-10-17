Originally appeared on E! Online

One Direction is sharing what made Liam Payne beautiful.

After the singer's tragic passing on Oct. 16, his former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, who met and formed a group during "The X Factor" in 2010, paid tribute to their friend.

"We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," they wrote in a joint statement posted to One Direction's Instagram Oct. 17. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

The singers continued, "The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly."

They ended the message with, "We love you Liam."

According to local authorities in Argentina, Payne died after falling from the third floor of a hotel Oct. 16. He was 31. His cause of death was later confirmed as "polytraumism (multiple traumatic injuries), internal and external hemorrhage."

Investigators are still waiting on results of his toxicology report, but the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office stated that a "series of substances were seized from the musician's room, which would prove a previous situation of alcohol and drugs consumption."

While One Direction had been on hiatus since 2015, they remained big supporters of each other over the years. In fact, Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy attended Horan's concert in Buenos Aires on Oct. 2, two weeks before his death.

“I think we might just go and say hello,” Payne told fans in a Snapchat video, shared on X Oct. 1. “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or anything like that. But just, um, we need to talk.”

In March 2023, Payne also supported Tomlinson at the London premiere of his documentary, "All of Those Voices."

"I'm so excited to be here," he told On Demand Entertainment on the red carpet. "We had a call yesterday, I was trying to surprise him actually, but I didn't know how I was going to get in otherwise."

As Payne—who shared 7-year-old son Bear Gree Payne with ex Cheryl Cole—explained at the time, he was returning the favor after his bandmates supported him.

"All the boys have been there for me. I've suffered a bit of a dark time in my life at the moment," Payne, who completed a 100-day rehab stay in 2023, continued, "and to be honest with you, I wouldn't be here without the boys."

And earlier that year, Payne showed love to Styles after he won big at the 2023 Grammys.

"Wow… this image is really something to wake up to," Payne wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a picture of his pal holding two awards, "and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you've earned."

"God bless you brother," he continued, "congratulations."

ans in Buenos Aires gathered outside the hotel where Liam Payne died Wednesday.

Following his death, Payne was also remembered by fellow stars, including Charlie Puth.

"Liam was always so kind to me," Puth, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 song "Bedroom Floor," wrote on his Instagram Story Oct. 16. "He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone."

Paris Hilton also sent love to Payne's family.

"So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing," she wrote on X Oct. 16. "Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones."