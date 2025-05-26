Pregnant Olivia Culpo gives painful update on her ‘growing' baby bump

Originally appeared on E! Online

Olivia Culpo knows pregnancy isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 33-year-old, who is expecting her first baby with husband Christian McCaffrey, shared an honest look at the side effects of pregnancy.

“Watching hot girl summer pass by,” Culpo wrote over a TikTok video of herself sitting in a lounge chair and eating a burrito, “as I google ‘can ankles explode?’”

She captioned the May 26 post, “She’s beauty, she’s grace, she’s Googling ankle explosion rates.”

While Culpo looked chic in a bikini top, cream-colored cardigan and matching shorts, which she styled with gold hoops and brown sunglasses, her baby bump featured most prominently in the clip. After all, as she noted in a subsequent Instagram Story in the same outfit, her belly — which she sweetly cradled with one hand in the mirror selfie — is “still growingggg.”

Since sharing she and McCaffrey were expecting in March, Culpo has been sure to keep fans apprised of any major updates — though one detail has been conspicuously absent: the baby’s sex.

READ: Huddle Up to Learn How Pregnant Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Became Supportive Teammates

And for good reason: The Miss Universe winner doesn’t actually want to know her future kid’s sex.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As she explained to E! News in March, “Being healthy, that's all you can ask for. That's part of why I'm not finding out the gender. I feel like I have a job and that's to be as healthy and mindful as I possibly can."

McCaffrey, however, has different hopes, Culpo confessed, explaining the NFL star “goes back and forth” about learning their baby’s sex.

While she conceded it’s a "once in a lifetime experience,” she added, “I think I will maybe convince him that it would be really fun to wait. It would be such a nice surprise."

The reality TV star, having watched her sister Aurora Culpo and brother Pete Culpo welcome their own children, is also planning to take that same level of ease into parenthood itself.

"I have a lot of siblings who have had babies," Culpo explained, "and I know better by now to really understand that it's a different situation when you're physically in it. You just never know what you're going to need, what your child's going to need, what's going to feel right."

PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey