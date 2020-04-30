Octavia Spencer Donates Breathing Monitors to Hospitals

Actress Octavia Spencer is stepping in to help patients who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC News.

Spencer recently donated breathing monitors to assist hospitals in her home state of Alabama and the state that’s been hit the hardest, New York, she wrote on Instagram this week.

The Oscar-winning actress teamed up with Mikucare, a baby monitor company, to provide contactless monitors that can detect “nuanced changes in breathing patterns” and “indicate potential onset before other symptoms present,” Spencer said.

The two-way talk and video functions also allows patients and medical personnel to communicate from a safe distance.

