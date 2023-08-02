‘Not a regular mom': Lindsay Lohan shares postpartum photo after welcoming baby boy

On Wednesdays, Lindsay Lohan celebrates the joys of motherhood.

The "Parent Trap" star shared a sweet update on her postpartum journey, noting that she's grateful to her body for welcoming newborn son Luai, who she shares with husband Bader Shammas.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lindsay captioned a mirror selfie of her wearing comfy clothing. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear."

In a nod to her 2004 movie Mean Girls, Lohan added, "Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."

Nearly three weeks ago, Lindsay gave birth to Luai in Dubai, where she lives with her husband. Her rep told E! News July 17, "The family is over the moon in love."

The same day, her mom Dina Lohan gushed about becoming a grandmother.

"Overwhelmed with love and joy!" Dina told People in an interview published July 17. "My flight is today, so excited. He came two days early."

The actress' brother Dakota Lohan also gave a glimpse into his life as a new uncle, sharing images of his trip to Dubai to visit Lohan's family. He wrote on Instagram July 21, "Some recent Dubai moments. Ma best friends had a baby and he's perfect. Okay love y'all enjoy your weekend."

And it's not just Lindsay's IRL family who's sent her well-wishes. Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Lindsay's onscreen mom in Freaky Friday, also marked the occasion with an adorable tribute.

"My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram July 17. "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"

Lindsay Lohan gave a look inside her baby nursery on July 12, sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while posing in the ocean-inspired space.

She designed a product collection with Nestig that was inspired by the beach, creating what she called a "peaceful and playful" aesthetic.

"I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery," Lohan added. "Everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life!"

On her 37th birthday on June 2, 2023, the pregnant star shared this selfie, writing, "Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes! Feeling blessed!

She celebrated her baby-on-the-way at an intimate gathering with friends and family in April 2023.

At the baby shower, Lohan's younger sister Aliana Lohan craddled the actress' bump.

Lohan showed off her growing belly in an orange fringed number.

The Mean Girls alum was clad in white as she was fêted by friends.

The expectant star snapped a mirror selfie in a knitted green maxi dress.

Lohan shared photos from a beach vacation she went on with husband Bader Shammas in a May 25 Instagram post.