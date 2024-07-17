2024 Emmy Award nominations: See the complete list of nominees

The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced live in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

Tony Hale, star of the HBO political satire comedy series "Veep," and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary" hosted the nominations alongside Television Academy Chair Chris Abrego.

The awards are celebrating their 76th anniversary with some changes to the rules for the 2024 competition, including "combining several short form categories, redefining qualifications for guest performers and expanding its recognition of behind-the-scenes professionals who help make the television magic happen," a statement read.

The Emmys recognize writers, actors and all those who contribute to TV excellence between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

See the list of announced nominees below. A full list is available on the official Emmys website:

Outstanding Talk Series

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Late Night with Seth Myers"

"The Late Show with Steven Colbert"

Outstanding Reality TV Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

"Baby Reindeer"

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

"Shogun"

"Slow Horses"

"Three Body Problem"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, "What We Do In The Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders In The Building"

Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building”

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Outstanding Comedy Series