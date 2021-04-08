Satan Shoes

Nike and MSCHF Reach Settlement in ‘Satan Shoes' Trademark Lawsuit

MSCHF agreed to a voluntary recall of the shoes, as well as its previously released Jesus Shoes, to end the lawsuit

Combination photo of Lil Nas X and the Satan Shoes by MSCHF.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Nike and MSCHF have reached a settlement in the trademark infringement battle over a pair of modified sneakers that were being sold in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Nike filed the suit last week against MSCHF after it launched a pair of modified Nike Air Max 97s called the "Satan Shoes" with Lil Nas X. The shoes, priced at $1,018 and decorated with a pentagram pendant and a drop of human blood in the soles, quickly sold out.

Entertainment News

Miss America Organization 2 hours ago

Miss America to Be Crowned in Live Event After Virtual Year

6 hours ago

Lauren Graham on Reuniting With Boyfriend Peter Krause After 5 Months Apart

The sneakers drew outrage online, and some called for a boycott of Nike, though the company had nothing to do with the shoe. Nike made a federal filing against MSCHF, and a judge granted a temporary injunction to halt the fulfillment of “Satan Shoes” orders.

A settlement was reached in which MSCHF will issue a voluntary recall on the shoes and offer a buy-back program for previously released modified Nike sneakers it called “Jesus Shoes,” Nike confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Satan ShoesLawsuitNikeLil NasSneakers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us