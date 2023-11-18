Nicole Kidman reveals ‘Big Little Lies' season 3 is coming

Originally appeared on E! Online

No lies detected: The Monterey Five are back.

"Big Little Lies" season three is in the works, Nicole Kidman said Nov. 17.

"I loved Big Little Lies," she said while speaking onstage at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event during the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., shared by Deux Moi, "because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire. And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."

Then Kidman dropped a major revelation: "And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

Fans have long clamored for a third season of the star-studded drama, which features Kidman, Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley as high-powered yet troubled moms in Monterey, Calif.

After originally debuting as a limited series in 2017, "Big Little Lies"—based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty—took home eight Emmy Awards and then returned for season two in 2019, with Meryl Streep added to the cast.

Big Little Lies Stars at the 2020 Golden Globes

But when the show comes back once again, it will do so without director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died in 2021 at age 58 due to a fatal cardiac arrhythmia. At the time, his rep confirmed he died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on Christmas at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada.

His loss is one reason why Kravitz previously expressed her doubt that the cast would reunite for another installment.

"I don't think it is [returning]," she said in a TikTok video last year. "We talked about doing a season three a lot and, unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year and I just can't imagine going on without him."

The "High Fidelity" star noted, "He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it's done."

