Nicole Kidman brings daughter Sunday Rose to Golden Globes party

The night before the 2025 Golden Globes was a family affair for Nicole Kidman.

The nominated actress attended W magazine's annual Best Performances party Jan. 4 with her and husband Keith Urban's eldest daughter, model Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 16. Inside, the two were spotted chatting with fellow 2025 Golden Globe nominees such as Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo and Demi Moore.

Kidman and Sunday Rose both wore outfits by Miu Miu. The actress arrived in a gray blazer, navy pants and strappy, pointed dark pumps. Her daughter — who made her runway debut at the Italian designer's Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week in October — sported an aqua and white embellished crop top and matching shorts.

Other celebrity guests included Angelina Jolie, Zoe Saldaña, Sabrina Carpenter, Adrien Brody, Jared Leto and Jessica Alba. Guests enjoyed specialty cocktails with Casamigos tequila and danced to a set by DJ Ross One.

Kidman, who also shares daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13, with Keith and children Bella Kidman Cruise, 32, and Connor Cruise, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, is nominated for her 17th Golden Globe, for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama for her performance in the movie "Babygirl."

On Jan. 3, one day before the party, she received the International Star Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Awards in Southern California. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the honor to her late mother Janelle Ann Kidman, who died at 84 in September, ten years after the actress; father Antony Kidman passed away at 75.

"I’m still grieving my mom, so I want to dedicate this to her, because I didn’t get to do that at the Venice Film Festival," said a tearful Kidman, who had learned about her mother's death after arriving at the event in Italy and then quickly left to be with her family. "But now I'm onstage and I’m back here."

The Palm Springs International Film Festival event and the W magazine party mark several pre-2025 Golden Globes celebrations held over this past weekend.