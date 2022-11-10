Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss

Nick Lachey may have just served up 98 degrees of shade.



During the "Love is Blind" season 3 reunion, the show's hosts, Nick and his wife Vanessa Lachey, sat down to rehash the romantic ups and the downs with the pairs from the pods. But it was Nick himself who had fans raising their eyebrows after he connected with contestant Matt Bolton over previous marriages, quipping that marriage "is always better the second time."



Bolton's reaction to Nick's comment (and fist bump)? "Cheers, bud."



Prior to tying the knot with Vanessa in 2011, the 98 Degrees alum was famously married to Jessica Simpson for nearly four years until their 2006 split. As for Bolton, during this season, he revealed that he was married once before prior to meeting his pod-mate — and now wife — Colleen Reed.



After the reunion — which hit Netflix on Nov. 9 — aired, viewers voiced their opinion about Nick's apparent dig towards the "With You" singer on social media.

"Nick Lachey DID NOT just say ‘hey marriage is always better the second time, right?' Oh my God," one person tweeted. Another added, "Nick Lachey bumping fists with Matt about his first marriage to Jessica Simpson did not sit well with me." A third tweeted, "Say what you will about love is blind season 3 but Nick Lachey did not have to bring Jessica Simpson into this."

Before Nick and Jessica split in the mid-aughts, fans got a front-row peek at their romance with their reality show, MTV's "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica." It's an experience that Nick also seemed to reference during the reunion after contestant Cole Barnett expressed regret for appearing on the show.

"Coming from someone who did reality TV," Nick shared. "It's a powerful and very strange and very bizarre thing to see your life on screen."

