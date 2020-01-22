New Details Could be Revealed for R. Kelly Trial in Cook County

R. Kelly's case in Cook County is slated for in court Wednesday and a decision could be made on which charges he will face at trial first.

Prosecutors are expected to reveal to a judge which charges they plan to take first to trial in September. It remains unclear if Kelly will be in court Wednesday.

A Cook County judge ordered the singer to stand trial on one of four sexual abuse cases on Sept. 14. Judge Lawrence Flood told prosecutors he wants to know by Jan. 22 which of the four separate indictments they plan to take to trial first.

The 52-year-old singer is already scheduled to stand trial in federal court in Chicago in April and again in federal court in Brooklyn.

Kelly was charged by Cook County prosecutors last March with sexually abusing three minor girls and one woman over a period of more than a decade.

Then in July, in federal court in Chicago, the R&B singer was indicted on charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice, with prosecutors accusing him of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial - at which he was acquitted — to get them to change his story.

At the same time, he was indicted in New York on charges that include racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and the sexual exploitation of a charges. Prosecutors alleged he and his employees and assistants picked out women and girls at concerts and groomed them for sexual abuse.