Nelly and Ashanti make their rekindled romance Instagram official — a decade after breaking up

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Nelly and Ashanti are taking this new ride to Instagram.

The "Hot in Herre" rapper shared a 43rd birthday tribute to the "Foolish" singer Oct. 13, one month after he confirmed they were back together after their breakup a decade ago.

Nelly, 48, posted an Instagram video montage showing throwback pics and clips of himself and Ashanti set to his and Chris Lane's 2022 track "Birthday Girl."

"One time for the birthday girl…" he captioned his post. "Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"

Ashanti responded, "Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!! love ya!!!!"

She and Nelly had dated on and off for almost 10 years until they broke up around a decade ago. This April, they sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they were spotted together in Las Vegas and were spotted together a few more times at events over the next few months. In May, the two performed their 2008 track "Body on Me" together at one of Ashanti's shows — also in Las Vegas.

On Sept. 11, Nelly confirmed on the Philo show Boss Moves with Rasheeda that he and Ashanti were back together and "cool again," USA Today reported.

"I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn't anything that was like, I don't think, planned," the "Ride Wit Me" rapper continued. "But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more, where you could be like, 'Well, yo, let me exactly see, maybe, what they see.' 'Cause you know we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. And we know we're wrong, but we're going to stand on it."

A day later, Ashanti made their rekindled romance pseudo red carpet official. While she arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards without the rapper, she carried a clutch bearing a photo of the two at the same event two decades prior.

"I just thought it was cute," the singer told E! News. "Not a huge deal, but this is the picture we took 20 years ago at the VMAs in '03. So I said, 'Eh, this might be cute.'"