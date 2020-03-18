Cardi B

Meet the DJ Behind Cardi B’s Chart-Topping Coronavirus Hit

DJ iMarkkeyz's remix of Cardi B's video about COVID-19 has become a global phenomenon

Cardi B holding one hand to her ear and another, with a microphone, near her mouth.
Getty Images

While concerts have been canceled in an attempt to stifle the spread of coronavirus, listeners are still finding comfort through music and in particular, the "Coronavirus Remix" — a chart-topping song inspired by a Cardi B video that many are calling an "anthem" for this anxiety-inducing time, according to NBC News.

Never one to shy away from speaking about politics and current events, Cardi B posted a video to Instagram last Wednesday in which she discussed her fear of coronavirus and warned her 60 million followers to take the global pandemic seriously.

“Coronavirus! Coronavirus!" the "Bodak Yellow" singer said at the end of the video. "I’m telling you, s--- is real! S--- is gettin’ real!”

Entertainment News

Royal Family 20 mins ago

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Set to Be Homeschooled During Coronavirus

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Message of Support Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

These final lines became the fodder for DJ iMarkkeyz's remix.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Cardi Bcoronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us