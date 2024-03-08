Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage

Originally appeared on E! Online

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have officially gone their separate ways.

The "Black Swan" star quietly filed for divorce from the director after 11 years of marriage eight months ago, according to People. Now, the divorce has been finalized in France, where the former couple live with their children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7, her rep confirmed to the outlet on March 8.

The latest chapter of the pair's relationship comes one year after multiple outlets reported that Millepied had engaged in an affair.

Amid the ongoing speculation, the "Thor" actress addressed the rumors last month, telling Vanity Fair, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it." Portman also detailed splitting her time between living in both Paris and Los Angeles.

"I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A.," she told the outlet. "I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out. We're not going to Hollywood parties, we're having dinners at home in the backyard."

Portman and Millepied first crossed paths in 2009, when the choreographer was helping the actress prepare for her role as an aspiring ballet dancer in the 2010 thriller "Black Swan."

"I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland," Portman said in a 2018 SiriusXM Town Hall interview. "It seemed pretty fun the whole time. We had a whole, like, he was teaching me to dance."

As she noted, "It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh, right, this is the person.'"

By the time the film was released the following December, the pair were engaged and expecting their first baby. Just a few months later in February 2011, a pregnant Portman sent a sweet message to Millepied as she accepted the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the movie.

"My beautiful love," she said on stage, "Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and has now given me my most important role of my life."

In 2012, the two tied the knot in a ceremony at Big Sur, Calif., a source told E! News at the time. "The beauty of the weekend was that it was kept a secret," the insider shared, "and everyone was relaxed and had a great time because of it."

Though they kept their romance largely out of the spotlight over the years, in 2016, Millepied offered insight into how they balance their careers with their personal lives.

"Ultimately I think as a couple, you automatically learn from one another, and hopefully feed each other in ways that are positive," he told Vanity Fair. "But I think, work … we keep very separate. I think that's important." The following year, the pair would welcome their second child together.

Fast-forward to 2022, to when Portman shared rare insight into her relationship, celebrating their milestone of a decade of marriage. "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied," she wrote that August, "and it keeps getting better."