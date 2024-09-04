Naomi Campbell shades ‘other lady' Anna Wintour in award speech

Originally appeared on E! Online

Naomi Campbell doesn’t think Anna Wintour’s latest move was very in vogue.

While the Vogue editor-in-chief was supposed to award the supermodel with the Fashion Icon Award at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Style Awards Sept. 3, she ultimately passed the presentation baton to Harper’s Bazaar editor Samira Nasr due to Campbell’s tardiness.

“I am a very punctual person,” Wintour explained in her speech, via a video shared to X, formerly Twitter. “I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late.”

And while Wintour also reportedly lauded the 54-year-old for her “bold” and “bright” personality, she didn’t stick around the stage for Campbell to claim her award — or listen to her clap back in her acceptance speech.

“I want to say this,” Campbell said, directing her attention at Samira. “Everything’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady. I’d much rather have this.”

The model also admitted that Wintour, 74, wasn’t far off with her anachronistic critique.

“Yes, Naomi’s always late,” she continued. “But I believe in my high power, and I want to thank my higher power for having me be here.”

E! News has reached out to reps for Anna Wintour but has not yet heard back.

Of course, Campbell is not the first person to be the subject of scrutiny from the British fashion icon. Wintour — who has been the editor of Vogue since the late 1980s — is known for her polarizing dedication to her own decorum.

After all, in the 2022 biography Wintour, author Amy Odell detailed how Wintour is not too far off her "The Devil Wears Prada" counterpart Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). As former Vogue assistant Aimee Cho said in the biography, “Everything felt very true to life, but through a negative lens.”