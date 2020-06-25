Myka Stauffer Says She Was ‘Foolish' to Adopt After Son's Rehoming Controversy

One month after revealing her adopted son had been placed in the care of another family, Myka Stauffer wants to make amends with those who were hurt by her decision.

"I want to first off apologize for the uproar and take full responsibility for all of the hurt that I have caused," the YouTube personality and blogger wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 24. "This decision has caused so many people heart break and I'm sorry for letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother."

In late May, Stauffer and husband James Stauffer broke the news to their followers that Huxley, who they adopted from China in 2017, was no longer living with them because they could no longer properly care for his medical needs.

Further addressing the scrutiny she faced, Stauffer continued, "I'm sorry for the confusion, and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning. I could have never anticipated the incidents which occurred on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through."

Stauffer also admitted that she was "so nave" throughout the adoption process and said she "needed more training" before welcoming Huxley into their home.

"I was not selective or fully equipped or prepared," she wrote, later adding, "I can't say I wish this never happened because I'm still so glad Huxley is here and getting all of the help he needs. I also know that even though he is happier in his new home and doing better that he still experienced trauma and I'm sorry, no adoptee deserves any more trauma. I wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me."

"For this I was nave, foolish, and arrogant. I wish so bad I would have been more prepared and done more. I wish the decision to disrupt never had to be made," Stauffer said.

The 32-year-old also addressed claims that she and James were exploiting Huxley by documenting his journey on the internet, writing, "...we did not adopt a child to gain wealth. While we did receive a small portion of money from videos featuring Huxley and his journey, every penny and much more went back into his care."

Stauffer also denied being "under any type of investigation." Weeks ago, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News that authorities were looking into Huxley's wellbeing after receiving "several inquiries" about the incident.

"I'm hoping to share more from my side of the story soon," she said.

"We love Huxley and know that this was the right decision for him and his future. Praying that Huxley only has the best future in the entire world."