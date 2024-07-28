MLB player Freddie Freeman's son, 3, can't stand, walk amid infection

Originally appeared on E! Online

MLB's Freddie Freeman and his family are in the midst of a difficult time.

The Dodgers first baseman and his wife Chelsea Freeman shared that their 3-year-old son Maximus was rushed to the emergency room as he was experiencing severe pain that made it difficult for him to sit or stand.

"Please say a prayer for Maximus," Freeman wrote on her Instagram Story on July 24, per Us Weekly. "Dr says he developed transient synovitis from the viral infection he had at All-Star Week. Day 3 of not being able to sit, stand or walk."

Transient synovitis is a "temporary inflammation of the hip can cause limping and pain in the hip and leg," according to Kids Health.

The 33-year-old also put out a plea out to her fans, asking if they had "any tips to help toddlers take/keep down medicine?"

"He is usually good at taking medicine," she explained about Maximus, "but he keeps spitting it out."

The baseball player — also dad to sons Charlie, 7, and Brandon, 3, with Chelsea Freeman — learned of his son's hospitalization after his game against the Giants on July 24.

"Freddie met me straight from the game," she shared in an Instagram Story update July 25. "[Maximus] stopped eating or drinking and was very lethargic. It took 2 attempts to get IV in and Max was so brave he didn't even cry."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

She explained that they ran several blood tests, but everything had come back negative.

"If he doesn't improve in 48hrs he needs to go back to the hospital," she continued. "We got discharged around 3:30 a.m."

During this difficult time, she's especially grateful to the team helping her family.

"The children's hospital staff were amazing," she shared. "There is really nothing worse than seeing your child in pain. My heart breaks for all the families that have it worse. Thank you so much for the prayers."