Miss United Continents Brazil 2018 Gleycy Correia Dead at 27 After Tonsil Surgery

The beauty pageant world has lost one of its queens.

Gleycy Correia, who was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, has died at the age of 27, according to a statement posted on her Instagram Story June 20.

Her family pastor Lidiane Alves Oliviera told the Daily Mail that the beauty queen passed away at a private clinic on June 20 after suffering from heavy bleeding and a heart attack following a routine operation to get her tonsils removed in late March. The priest said that she was left in a coma for two months following the cardiac arrest on April 4.

Over the last few weeks, family members and church leaders gathered outside the hospital to hold prayer vigils and posted them to her Instagram account.

Correia entered the beauty pageant world as a teenager and was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil at the age of 23 in 2018. After winning the pageant, she worked as a beautician and model, regularly sharing her work on her social media accounts. In March, she posted a video of herself performing a micropigmentation procedure on one of her client's eyelashes.

On June 21, a spokesperson for the Miss United Continents Organization released a statement saying Correia was a "beautiful young lady with such joy for life."



The statement continued: "I want to extend my most sincere condolences to her family and to his mentor Henrique Fontes who gave us the gift of knowing a beautiful, smart and sweet girl who leaves with us the happiest memories that will ever be kept in this organization."

After news of Correia's death, friends and family sent their condolences to her on social media, including PastorJak Abreu. "God chose this day to collect our princess," he wrote on Instagram. "We know that she will be greatly missed, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile."

"She fulfilled her purpose and left her legacy of love in us!" he added. "We ask your prayers for your family and friends so that the Holy Spirit may swallow this difficult moment with comfort!"