From ‘The Office' to the Hollywood Walk of Fame: Mindy Kaling honored with star

A Hollywood Walk of Fame star was unveiled Tuesday for actor and prolific writer Mindy Kaling, star of "The Office" and "The Mindy Project."

Kaling's star is located at 6533 Hollywood Blvd., two blocks west of Cahuenga Boulevard. The ceremony with B.J. Novak, a fellow writer, producer and cast member on "The Office," came nine days before the premiere of "Running Point" on Netflix.

"Mindy, when I look around and see so many people from your life, who have believed in you from the beginning, I’m just sorry that none of us doubted you, because I just know how much more fun this would make this for you," Novak said.

Kaling is co-creator and executive producer on the show, which is described by Netflix as "a bold twist on the underdog comedy." The show stars Kate Hudson as the newly appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, after a scandal forces her brother to resign.

Kaling graduated from Dartmouth in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in playwriting. She portrayed Ben Affleck in the off-Broadway play "Matt & Ben" which she co-wrote with her best friend from college, Brenda Withers, who played Matt Damon.

Kaling was hired as a writer and performer for the NBC comedy "The Office" in 2004 when she was 24. During her eight seasons with "The Office," Kaling wrote 23 episodes, far more than any other writer.

"It all started on NBC," Kaling said. "I was there for eight years, over a hundred episodes. I love NBC. I love that that was where it began and I had such a long relationship there."

In 2010, Kaling became the first woman of color to receive an outstanding writing for a comedy series Emmy nomination. She was also among the show's producers who received five outstanding comedy series Emmy nominations.

Kaling starred as obstetrician/gynecologist Mindy Lahiri, a role inspired by her late mother, an obstetrician/gynecologist, in the romantic comedy "The Mindy Project," which she created, and for which she was also an executive producer. It ran on Fox from 2012-15 and on Netflix from 2015-17. Kaling wrote 24 of the 117 episodes.

She co-created the comedy-drama "Never Have I Ever," which she said was based "in the spirit of my childhood" and streamed on Netflix from 2020 to 2023. She was also a co-creator of the comedy "The Sex Lives of College Girls," which completed it third season on HBO Max last month.