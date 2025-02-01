Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano welcome baby after losing house in L.A. fires

Just weeks after losing their Malibu home in the fatal Los Angeles fires, Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, welcomed their first child — which is a nice reminder that sweet beginnings can uplift tragedy.

In a Jan. 31 post on Instagram, Mariano announced the birth of their daughter Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia, born on Jan. 23, 2025. The post featured a sweet photo of a close up of the couple's hands, their dog's paw and their new little one's feet.

In her post, Mariano expressed deep gratitude for the support of her family in the wake of the fire and for the joy of welcoming their daughter into the world.

"Houseless, never homeless," Mariano captioned her post.

"Jan 7th my family & I evacuated from the Palisades Fire. We lost our home that we were living in & everything we own, as well as our home under construction that we were about to move into," she wrote. "I was 38 weeks pregnant & I had done an evacuation only a few weeks prior during the Franklin Fire as well. I take it as a gift that I was able to essentially do a practice run for what was inevitably to come. I’m also forever grateful that we were able to evacuate from the Palisades Fire in the daytime, when we could feel more prepared & not caught completely off guard in the middle of the night, for example."

Mariano wrote about finding solace in the reality of escaping the fires with her family alive.

"My family & I are together, happy, healthy & safe, which is truly all that matters," she continued. "We are deeply grateful to all of the heroes who help battle fires, as well as care for everyone affected by the aftermath for years to come. This will be an extended process of rebuilding and grieving for many, but we are feeling optimistic & inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start!"

She also expressed gratitude for their safety and support of family, friends and the Los Angeles community.

"A special thank you to all of those who have supported my family & I in this time; friends, family, my birthing team, hospital staff, companies gifting, LA community and beyond. Your love & generosity means everything to us," she continued.

In addition to a "gentle" reminder for "time and space to nest" with their newborn, Mariano signed off with sentiments of happiness to her followers.

"Sending you Aloha + Light always," she finished.

The couple, who married in Hawaii in 2023, announced their pregnancy in September 2024.

Ventimiglia and Mariano fled their Malibu home earlier this month due to the fires. Speaking to CBS News, the "This Is Us" star said he watched on security cameras as their home went up in flames.

"You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and what not, and then you see your neighbors' houses and everything kind of around and your heart just breaks," Ventimiglia said.

"We got good friends, and we got good people we’re working with, and we’ll make do... Wife and baby and dog, most important," he added.

