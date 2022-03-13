Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are red carpet official.

The “Stranger Things” star and Jon Bon Jovi’s son, who first confirmed they were dating in November 2021, snuggled up to each other while posing for pictures at the 2022 BAFTA Awards on Sunday.

Brown, 18, strutted down the red carpet in a black velvet dress that also included lace, a plunging neckline, and a long train.

Bongiovi, 19, complimented his girlfriend in a classic black suit with a matching bowtie. He also pinned the Ukrainian flag to his lapel.

Since confirming their relationship on Instagram in November, the couple have posted multiple pictures together.

Brown shared their first photo which was a blurry snap of them embracing on the London Eye.

That same day, Bongiovi uploaded a picture of them drinking tea to Instagram.

“We’re starting a band,” he wrote in the caption. “Send name ideas.”

They shared a glimpse into their holiday celebrations with more posts the following month. One showed the couple putting on their masks in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

On Brown’s birthday in February, she uploaded pictures of them sporting matching bleach blond hairstyles for her celebration.

“Hey ken!” Brown captioned the Instagram photo, referencing their Barbie and Ken attire.

Bongiovi commented, “Ur rly pretty.”

The couple were two of many celebrities to make a grand entrance at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, which was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Lady Gaga, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Naomi Campbell, Benedict Cumberbatch and Salma Hayek also attended.

