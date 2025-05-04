Miley Cyrus debuts new song with ‘a couple of exes' in the room

Originally appeared on E! Online

Welcome to Miley Cyrus' surprise party in the U.S.A.

In New York, to be exact. The Grammy-winning singer gave a surprise performance of her new song "More to Lose" May 3, less than a month before the release of her new album "Something Beautiful."

Cyrus channeled her Hannah Montana era with a simple blonde, straightened hairstyle, paired with an all-black outfit, at Casa Cipriani NY as she performed for the intimate audience, which, she teased, included a few exes.

"I have a lot of people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room," Cyrus said in a video of the event shared to X May 3. "Even a couple of exes."

And in the unreleased track, which is set to drop May 9, Cyrus—who has previously been linked to Liam Hemsworth, Nick Jonas and Stella Maxwell—hints at a fallout of a past relationship.

"'Cause when you're looking like a movie star in a worn out coat," she sang. "I throw away my mind, it happens all the time."

Later, she sings of a supposed end to the relationship, adding, "I knew someday, the one would have to choose I thought we had more to lose."

The 32-year-old's new album is set to drop May 30. And she’s already teased what to expect with singles "Something Beautiful" and "End of the World."

Cyrus transformed the latter track, recorded as a fast-paced pop song, into a haunting ballad when she performed it during a set at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont in March 2024, with footage from the gig shared on her YouTube last month.

And while she’s now ready for the world to hear "End of the World," written for her mom, Tish Cyrus, her intimate performance of it was never meant to be shared." Rather it was "just for us in the room."

"The secret of a song before it’s released is such a sacred time,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram April 17 alongside a clip from the performance. "I am honored today to have it out in the world hopefully bringing some joy, but on this night I was singing only to the person I wrote it for. My muse, my mom. xMiley."

As for what’s next from her new music? It may just be her song “More to Lose” which she teased on social media with a clip of her performing the track in a studio.

But while "Something Beautiful" marks her ninth studio record, it also marks a major departure as it is also her first visual album. Inspired by Pink Floyd's "The Wall," she sees the album as boasting a "hypnotizing and glamorous" vibe.

"It’s a concept album," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published in November, "that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music."

And to bring it to life, Cyrus turned to someone close to her heart, her boyfriend Maxx Morando.

"I’ve always worked with the people that I love," she said. "And Maxx just inspires me so much."

