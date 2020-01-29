‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Accused of Burglary, Arrested in Calif.

Shaun Weiss, a former actor who starred in "The Mighty Ducks" and Heavyweights," was arrested Sunday in Marysville, California, in connection with a home break-in, police said.

Weiss, 40, of Van Nuuys, was arrested after a homeowner in the 600 block of 11th Street saw an intruder in his garage around 7 a.m. Sunday and called police, officials said.

According to police, officers found Weiss sitting in a car in the garage when they arrived. He had smashed the passenger-side window and climbed in.

Weiss was taken out of the car and arrested.

"Weiss displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence. Weiss also said the vehicle he was filtering through was not his," police said in a statement.

Weiss, who was taken to Yuba County Jail, is charged with burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He is being held on $52,000 bail, police said. It is not clear if he has an attorney.

The former movie and TV actor played Greg Goldberg in the 1992 Disney movie "The Mighty Ducks" and its two sequels, and Josh Burnbalm in the 1995 movie "Heavyweights."

Weiss' last acting role was in 2008.