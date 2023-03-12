Now this is a boss level speech.

Michelle Yeoh delivered some inspiring words for every dreamer far and wide who watched her take the stage while accepting the coveted honor of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her work in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 2023 Oscars.

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," the 60-year-old said. "This is proof that dreams... dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up."

Reflecting on a person who shaped her, Yeoh honored her mother, who she said was watching the Oscars broadcast in Malaysia.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"I have to dedicate this to my mom," she said. "All the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight."

PHOTOS: Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Fashion

Others nominated in the category included Cate Blanchett for "Tár," Ana de Armas for "Blonde," Andrea Riseborough for "To Leslie" and Michelle Williams for "The Fabelmans."

Though her career spans 49 years with projects including "Supercop," "Tomorrow Never Dies" and "Crazy Rich Asians," this is her first Oscars win. And it's one that marks a history-making moment for the Academy Awards.

Yeoh is the first Asian-identifying woman to be nominated in the Best Actress category, and now, she is the first to win the award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Merle Oberon, whose mom was reportedly part Sri Lankan, is considered by some to be the first Asian nominee for Best Actress at the Oscars. However, Oberon hid her ancestry from the public.

Yeoh is also the second woman of color to take home the Best Actress statue. In 2001, Halle Berry was awarded Best Actress for her work in "Monster's Ball."

Her onstage message is just the latest headline-making speech she has delivered while accepting an award in recent months. While scoring her first win at the Golden Globes in January, Yeoh got audiences laughing when organizers tried to get her to wrap up her speech by playing music over her as she spoke.

Brendan Fraser made the 2023 Academy Awards a family affair.

"Shut up, please!" she joked onstage as music began to play. "I can beat you up, OK? And that's serious."

More recently, Yeoh made headlines once again for letting some curse words fly while accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at the 2023 SAG Awards.

"I think if I speak, my heart will explode," she began during the Feb. 26 ceremony. "SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here. Every one of you knows the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly, we never give up."

"S---. F---," Michelle said, which was followed by clapping and cheering from audience members. "Wow, thank you. Thank you. This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me."

Now at the 2023 Oscars, Yeoh has another award and another memorable acceptance speech under her belt.