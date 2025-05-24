MGK begs ex to ‘stay with me' in new song after Megan Fox breakup

Originally appeared on E! Online

Machine Gun Kelly has a question for his emo girl.

On May 23, the musician dropped a new song titled "Cliché," in which he asked an unnamed ex, "Tell me, would you stay with me?"

"Baby, we could make this home," MGK (real name Colson Baker) sang in the chorus. "You should run away with me / Even if you're better off alone."

The track comes five months after news of his breakup with Megan Fox amid the Transformers' pregnancy. MGK and Megan went on to welcome their baby girl in March.

At the time, the "Emo Girl" rocker announced the birth by sharing a video of himself holding his newborn's hand, writing on Instagram "She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed."

The sweet clip was accompanied by an instrumental song, which MGK—who is also dad to 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon—said he and pal Travis Barker had composed for Megan to play as she gave birth.

Recently, Megan—who is also mom to kids Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green—also shared insight into her pregnancy, calling it an "unplanned but a happy surprise."

"Women are eternal light beings," she wrote on Instagram Stories May 21. "We do not have an expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power."

Neither have publicly commented on their relationship status, though the pair have been spotted out together several times since their daughter's arrival.

So, why have they been so tight-lipped about their romance? "I think what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is it’s not for public consumption," Megan explained during a March 2024 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

She added of MGK, "I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."

