Meghan Markle Says Scrutiny, Rumors Drove Her to Thoughts of Suicide

The pressure of being under the microscope drove Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to thoughts of suicide, Prince Harry's wife said in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey released Sunday.

She said she had been the victim of "character assassination" and the pressure drove her to the point of self-harm.

"Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn't say that I would do it," an emotional Meghan said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741. You may also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

