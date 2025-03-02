Meghan Markle shares rare video of daughter Lilibet, 3, with ‘auntie' Serena Williams

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Princess Lilibet is getting to spend quality time with one of her “aunties,” Serena Williams.

In an Instagram story shared Saturday, March 1, the Duchess of Sussex posted a sweet video featuring her 3-year-old daughter and her longtime friend.

Both Lilibet and Williams appeared to be wearing their comfiest pajamas in the clip as they enjoyed a rousing round of the board game Candy Land.

“When the aunties come to celebrate…and to play!” Markle captioned the video. “Love you @serenawilliams.”

Markle captured the sweet moment between her daughter and friend. (Meghan Markle / Instagram)

Markle later shared a picture of the trio standing around the coffee table in their comfy ensembles while Lilibet and Williams continued to play the board game.

She also teased the upcoming launch date of her new Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” which premieres March 4 after it was postponed from Jan. 15 due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Over the photo of the trio, Markle wrote, “3 days until the party begins. All are invited.”

Markle joined in on the fun with Lilibet and Williams. (Meghan Markle / Instagram)

Markle and Williams have been friends for years. Markle often attended tennis tournaments to support the sports legend, and in 2021, Williams publicly defended the Duchess of Sussex after her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey about the royal family.

Markle, who shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet with Harry, rarely posts photos of her children on social media or appears with them in public.

Over the years, she's been open in interviews about being able to protect her kids and give them the gift of privacy.

In an August 2022 interview with The Cut, she shared that if her son was going to school in the U.K., the press would be able to take photos at pickup and drop-off.

“Sorry, I have a problem with that,” she said at the time. “That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

After rejoining Instagram at the beginning of 2025, Markle has given fans brief glimpses into her life, including a rare PDA moment with Harry to mark Valentine’s Day.

Lilibet also made an appearance in a new photo on the website for her mom's re-launched lifestyle brand, As Ever. The homepage now features a snap of Markle and Lilibet holding hands while they frolic through a grassy field in coordinating white ensembles.

