Martha Stewart says she uses botox & fillers to avoid looking her age

Martha Stewart just set the record straight on her beauty routine.

For the first time (maybe) ever, the legendary lifestyle guru candidly revealed the non-invasive cosmetic procedures she's gotten done to maintain her appearance.

"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet," the 82-year-old told her dermatologist Daniel Belkin on the Feb. 8 episode of her namesake podcast. "So many comments are about my face lift, and who did it, and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."

Although Stewart clarified she's never had a facelift, she has dabbled with Botox, fillers, lasers and other skin-tightening treatments. Dr. Belkin chimed in, noting he only injects Botox on the magazine mogul's jawline and neck.

"My eyebrows kind of go up in a V," Stewart added, explaining she doesn't like when Botox is placed in the upper half of her face. "That looks so unnatural."

As for filler? Dr. Belkin said he uses a conservative amount Sculptra and Radiesse, and places it in Stewart's cheeks and jawline to create volume in areas that typically hollow with aging.

Stewart quipped, "I don't even know what I've had."

Luckily, Dr. Belkin had a list on hand and began divulging some of the skin-tightening procedures he's given the cookbook author.

"We've done a little ultrasound tightening, a long time ago," the dermatologist shared. "We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound-based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound-based skin-tightening that works."

Stewart also pointed out she's undergone several body treatments, including a Fraxel laser. "My décolletage and across my chest looks so good now," she said. "That is a combination of your work and Pilates."

In fact, Stewart reminded fans that her beauty routine is only a small portion of how she takes care of herself. She credited eating a nutritious diet, exercising regularly and practicing other healthy habits for keeping her youthful.

"I don't think a lot about age," she said, "but I don't want to look my age."

Stewart's cosmetic procedure confessions come less than a year after she detailed her rigorous skincare routine.

"I never go to bed with my makeup on," she exclusively told E! News last March. "I cleanse myself extremely well with a cleansing oil, a warm cloth and get all signs of makeup off and then I put on a lot of stuff."

She continued, "I do hyaluronic acid, I put on very rich creams, I do vitamin C, I do peptides. These are my favorite kinds of things to put on my skin."

