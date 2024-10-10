Martha Stewart reveals she cheated on ex-husband Andy Stewart

Originally appeared on E! Online

Martha Stewart was living a different sort of life.

In the trailer for her upcoming documentary "Martha" — which drops on Netflix Oct. 30 — the lifestyle guru revealed that she cheated on her ex-husband Andy Stewart early on in their relationship.

"Young women, listen to my advice," Stewart said in the trailer. "If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s---."

A producer off-camera could be heard asking the 83-year-old about her own affair, to which Stewart responded, "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."

Martha and Andy Stewart were married in 1961 before separating in 1987 and finalizing their divorce in 1990. The couple shares daughter Alexis Stewart, 59.

E! News has reached out to Andy Stewart for comment but has not heard back.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Martha Stewart muses on what is more important in life, "A marriage? Or a career?" But as she noted, she's not sure of what the correct answer is.

One thing the former daytime host does know is that she has no regrets about where her life has taken her.

"I coulda just been a miserable, has-been housewife," she said. "But I didn't let that happen to myself. And I'm so happy I didn't."

Following her split from Andy Stewart, Martha Stewart briefly dated Anthony Hopkins, although as she explained on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022, she unfortunately had to break up with him after watching "Silence of Lambs" and being unable to get his portrayal of cannibal Hannibal Lecter out of her head.

She also dated tech billionaire Charles Simonyi on and off for 15 years, but they split in 2008. And although Martha Stewart hasn't been publicly linked to anyone since, she's not opposed to finding a new romantic partner.

"I know a lot of eligible men," she told E! News in 2023. "I think they really want a woman who will take care of them, so I'm still not quite in the position where I can take care of a man full-time because I work too much."

She added, "If I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance. I have a hard time making room for both and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice!"

But two red flags that would stop any romance dead in its tracks: bad breath and a lack of generosity.

And if she were to go out on a date again, the podcast host would expect some seriously over the top outings, like helicoptering and yachting.

Martha Stewart made history earlier this year when she donned the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition at the age of 81.